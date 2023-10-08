FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for tips regarding an incident that happened early Sunday morning.

At about 2:00 a.m., VSP responded to reports of a man lying on the shoulder along the northbound lanes of I-495 near the exit for Braddock Rd. in Fairfax County.

Police said the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking information regarding the circumstances leading up to the discovery of the 21-year-old man from Baltimore.

No vehicles were found near him on I-495.

Anyone who may have seen a vehicle stopped on the side of the interstate at around 2 a.m. or has any information about the incident is asked to call VSP at (703) 803-0026.