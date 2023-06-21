FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said Tuesday that a man turned himself in to face a charge of involuntary manslaughter that is related to a crash that took place in April.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Mirza Baig, 26, of Alexandria was driving more than 100 mph when he hit a car driven by Christina Hamilton, 37.

Investigators said Hamilton was heading eastbound on Arlington Boulevard near Patrick Henry Drive on April 21 when she tried to make an abrupt U-turn. That’s when Baig’s car hit Hamilton’s car.

Hamilton died at the hospital. Baig was treated at the hospital the day of the crash and released. As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him.