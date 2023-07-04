FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said it was trying to find a man wanted for a sexual battery that took place in the Chantilly area Monday. It added that the same man may be responsible for a burglary and an attempted sexual assault that happened in May.

Detectives said a woman and her mother were outside in the 14500 block of Northeast Place around 11:30 a.m. on Monday (July 3). The mother went to a neighbor’s home. Investigators said a man came up to the woman and “forcefully grabbed her in an intimate area,’ then put her in a choke hold. The mother ran back towards the woman, and the man ran off. The woman was not hurt, physically.

The Fairfax County Police Department released footage from a neighbor’s security camera that showed the man moving in the neighborhood with a surgical mask.

Police said on May 18, someone tried to assault a woman inside a home that’s a four-minute walk from the location of the attack on Monday.

In that case, a man went into the home in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle around 12 p.m. The woman got away from the man before he could assault her sexually. He was gone by the time police got there. Medics took the woman to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Fairfax County Police Department released a composite sketch in May of the person detectives believe went into the woman’s home on Iberia Circle.

Detectives asked anyone with information about either case to call the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800 and select Option 3. People also can provide tips anonymously through Crime Solvers. The phone number is 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). People also can submit tips online or through the P3 Tips app.

Following the incident on July 3, the Fairfax County Police Department said people in the area of the attacks could expect to see an increased police presence.