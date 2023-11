FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) closed Town Center Dr. in Reston, Va. after a man fell while riding a scooter on Sunday afternoon.

FCPD’s Crash Reconstruction Unit detectives responded to Towne Center Dr. and Bowman Towne Dr. where the man fell. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Drivers were urged to use an alternate route while officers were at the scene.