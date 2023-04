FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax County on Monday evening.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said in a tweet at 6:17 p.m. that officers responded to Bellview Drive and Glen Carolyn Drive.

Police said that two men were seen running from the scene.

FCPD said that it did not seem to be a random act.