UPDATE 8/6, 10:37 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department reported that the victim’s injuries are no longer considered to be life-threatening. He remains hospitalized at this time.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced there was a shooting Sunday evening in the 7500 block of Republic Ct. in Hybla Valley.

Officials said one man is being transported with life-threatening injuries. One suspect is in custody.

Police said to avoid the area and to call 911 with any information.