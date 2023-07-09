FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police said a man was killed after he was run over by a car early Saturday morning.

Police said they were investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Columbia Pike and Powell Lane in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

Officials said the driver of the car, who was identified as Benjamin Lopez Encinas, 33, of Woodbridge was traveling eastbound on Columbia Pike near Lincolnia Road when it struck the man, who was identified as Luis Fernando Jimenez Rodriguez, 26.

Encinas did not stop at the scene of the crash. Police were able to find the car and Encinas in the 6100 block of Marshall Drive, where he was taken into custody.

Encinas was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.