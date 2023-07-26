FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a man responsible for a shooting that took place in a crowded bar in Bailey’s Crossroads on July 16, leaving two women hurt in the process.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers went to the Lion’s Den Lounge, located at 5820 Seminary Rd., around 4 a.m. after they received word of the shooting. Detectives said Abdulkerim Halid, 25, of Arlington, got into a fight with a group of men in the lounge and that he pulled out a gun and fired two shots into the ground. Bullet fragments and debris hit two women who had to be treated for injuries at the hospital.

Police said Halid left the bar before officers arrived. Detectives obtained two warrants for reckless handling of a firearm.

FCPD said officers and detectives from its Fugitive and Apprehension Unit found Halid in the city of Alexandria on July 25. They, along with help from the Alexandria Police Department, arrested him and took him to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was being held without bond as of July 26.