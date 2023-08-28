FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a man pushed a woman down the stairs and then raped her in Kingstowne.

Police said that on August 28 at about 5:00 a.m., they responded to a townhome in the 6000 block of Alexander Avenue in Kingstowne for a report of a woman who had been raped and maliciously assaulted.

Police said the woman met the man online. The two agreed to meet in person. When the woman arrived at the 6000 block of Alexandria Avenue, the man lured her into an apartment.

That’s when he pushed her down the stairs. The man then sexually assaulted her. The woman was able to escape and call 911.

Officers said the man left before they arrived at the address. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as Yeudy Saul Chavez Sandoval, 22, of Kingstowne. He was located and police were able to obtain warrants for Rape, Forcible Sodomy, Object Sexual Penetration, and Malicious Wounding.

Chavez Sandoval was taken into custody. He is currently being held in the ADC on no bond.