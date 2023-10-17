FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Medics took a man to the hospital Sunday after someone shot him in the back with an arrow fired from a crossbow.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it received the call about the incident around 12:05 a.m. When officers got to the 3400 block of Carlin Springs Rd. in Bailey’s Crossroads, they found that a man had been walking on the sidewalk when an arrow hit his backpack, then continued into his back.

His injuries weren’t life-threatening, and after being treated at the hospital, he was released.

On Tuesday, detectives said they were trying to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident. They asked anyone with information that could help them to call (703) 256-8035. People also can contact Fairfax County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), going online, or by using the P3 Tips app.