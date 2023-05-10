FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said medics took a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after someone shot him in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

The shooting in the 3300 block of Glen Carlyn Dr. prompted at least one school in the area to issue a shelter-in-place order as members of the Fairfax County Police Department investigated what happened.

As of Wednesday, there had been three other shootings within a two-mile radius of the shooting location since the beginning of 2023: