FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they are investigating a fatal stabbing and fatal shooting that happened Friday morning.

The Fairfax County police department said that just after 8 a.m., they responded to the home in the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way after they received a 911 call where a woman said her friend was hurt.

According to officials, a man then got on the phone and said he shot a man who entered his home and stabbed a woman. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Christine Banfield, 37, of Herndon in an upstairs bedroom with stab wounds. Joseph Ryan, 39, of Springfield was found nearby with gunshot wounds. Banfield was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Ryan was declared dead at the scene.

Officials said there is an ongoing investigation to determine the relationship between the people involved and the circumstances that led up to the two fatalities.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct the autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.