FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Police said it was searching for a man it said stole a car and drove into a house.

Firefighters were also on scene responding to a fire caused by the crash. The incident occurred early Thursday morning at 8433 Whitehaven Court in Lorton.

The car owner told DC News Now they were walking their dog when they saw a man going through cars.

Police say they were called to the scene and approached the man after he’d managed to enter a BMW.

The man attempted to speed away in the BMW but crashed into the transformer of a nearby home which caught fire. The man then fled the scene on foot.

Police said that no injuries were reported. Neighbors told DC News Now that the residents of the affected home had just moved in a few weeks ago.

The area of the accident was closed for the remainder of the investigation. Parents were told to expect school buses to be diverted to Fifth Pl. and Dixon St. for student pickup.