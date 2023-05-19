FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives released a composite sketch of the person they believe is responsible for a burglarizing a home in the Chantilly area and trying to assault a woman sexually Thursday.

The Fairfax County Police Department said he went into the woman’s home, located in the 14500 block of Iberia Circle, around 12 p.m. Investigators said the woman was able to get away from him before a sexual assault took place. She called police. When officers got to the location, he was gone. The woman went to the hospital where she received treatment for injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

(Fairfax County Police Department)

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 246-7800 and select Option 3. People also can provide tips anonymously through Crime Solvers. The phone number is 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). People also can submit tips online or through the P3 Tips app.