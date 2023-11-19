FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Hiep Van Vo, a 43-year-old man from Annandale, is wanted for a homicide that happened in the early hours of Sunday at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park Hotel.

Officers responded to the hotel – located in the 3100 block of Fairview Park Drive in Merrifield – at about 12:42 a.m. There, they found Charles Anthony Ashe Jr., 44, of Maryland, near the elevators suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Ashe was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Ashe entered the room Vo was staying in with four other people. Inside, Vo shot Ashe, who was then carried by friends who heard the gunshots to the elevator. Vo fled the hotel.

Detectives say that Ashe and Vo knew each other and do not believe the shooting was a random act.

Evidence of narcotics was found in the room.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Vo’s whereabouts to call (703) 691-2131. He’s wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.