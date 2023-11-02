Detectives in Fairfax County said they believe the same person exposed himself to people in incidents that spanned more than a year.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released a composite sketch Thursday of a man who may have exposed himself a number of times in Bailey’s Crossroads for more than a year.

The release of the sketch by Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) came after the most recent incident in which the man may have been involved.

Officers said they were in the 6000 block of Knollwood Dr. around 3 p.m. on Oct. 26. A child said the man approached and exposed himself. The child ran off.

The Fairfax County Police Department released a composite sketch of a man whom detectives believe exposed himself several times in the Bailey’s Crossroads area. (Fairfax County Police Department)

Detectives believe the same man was the person who exposed himself in cases at these locations in Bailey’s Crossroads on these dates:

6000 block of Vista Dr. on Aug. 20, 2022, Oct. 26, 2022, and April 1, 2023.

6000 block of Knollwood Dr., Oct. 23, 2023

FCPD asked anyone who recognizes the man pictured in the composite sketch or who has information about any of the incidents to contact detectives by calling (703) 246-7800 and choosing Option 3.

People also can submit tips anonymously by calling Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).