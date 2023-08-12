FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department has identified the man who died during a three-car crash yesterday on Arlington Boulevard at Stonehurst Drive in Merrifield.

Detectives determined the driver of a Toyota Camry attempted to turn left with a flashing yellow arrow when the driver of a second vehicle, a Toyota Prius, struck the car in the intersection.

After this initial collision, the Camry struck a third car, a Mercedes-Benz, that was also stopped at the intersection.

Paul Hession, 85, of the Churchill neighborhood and a passenger in the Camry, was taken to an area hospital where he died.

The drivers of the other vehicles were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.