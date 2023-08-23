FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives said they are on the lookout for a man with three parrots, last seen wearing a black cowboy hat.

The man is accused of robbing a McDonald’s restaurant, located at 6165 Arlington Blvd., in the Seven Corners area.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said the robbery took place at knifepoint around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said he stole an undisclosed amount of money then left the area in a Ford SUV.

Officers said surveillance video from a nearby business showed the man who appeared to be between the ages of 28 and 32 and had tattoos and three parrots. He also wore a black cowboy hat. They released footage and still images of the man on Wednesday.

Police asked anyone with information regarding this case to call them at (703) 256-8035.