FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was driving when he hit a minor pedestrian in Chantilly on Thursday night, police said.

The crash happened at Poplar Tree and Stringfellow roads. The minor was taken to a hospital for treatment while the man remained at the scene of the crash.

As of 6:30 p.m., Stringfellow Road’s left turn lane to Poplar Tree Road was closed. Drivers should expect delays and try to avoid the area, Fairfax police said.