FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it has arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection to a non-fatal shooting that took place Saturday afternoon in Hybla Valley.

Police said that at about 5:00 p.m., they responded to the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive for the report of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FCPD said the victim was walking to a nearby apartment when he was approached by the 14-year-old boy who took out a gun and shot the victim.

A nearby home was also struck but no one was injured. The 14-year-old suspect ran from the area. Police don’t believe this was a random act.

Officers canvassed the area, but the suspect was not found. Police were later able to identify the suspect and contacted his mother.

The teen was not home when the officers arrived. Later that evening, the mother brought the suspect to the Mount Vernon Police Station.

The 14-year-old boy was charged with Malicious Wounding and the use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center. The firearm was not recovered.