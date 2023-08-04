FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — With its focus on taking impaired drivers off the roads and encouraging safe driving behaviors in July, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said its Summer Crime Prevention Initiative led to the arrests of more than 30 impaired drivers and more than 600 traffic charges.

FCPD said officers from all eight district stations were part of the initiative and that they teamed up with its DWI Enforcement Squad. The positioning of officers in specific locations in the county was the result of crime analysis that identified trouble areas.

In all, there were 624 traffic charges in July. The charges covered a variety of offenses including driving while intoxicated and speeding/reckless driving.

(Fairfax County Police Department)

The department will continue the program through August. It said initiatives like it “are vital to ensuring Fairfax County community members are safe and informed” and that FCPD is “at the forefront of implementing strategic crime prevention tactics, and the success of these programs is demonstrated daily through the notable data trends.”