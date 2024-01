MERRIFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County firefighters responded to a dumpster fire that officials said was close to a building Thursday evening.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said in a post on the platform X shortly after 5 p.m. that crews were at the 8500 block of Route 29 in the Merrifield area for the fire.

After crews first arrived, they called for more units because of “the proximity of the fire to the building.”

Officials said in the post that the fire was out.