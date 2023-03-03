FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) – A grieving mother called for changes to policing in Fairfax County after her 37-year-old son was shot and killed by police near Tysons Corner Center on February 22.

At a candlelight vigil for Timothy Johnson, people from across the DMV attended, many holding signs saying ‘Justice for Tim J.’

“These raindrops, beloved, are merely the teardrops of our ancestors,” said Vernon Walton, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Vienna.

Through the rain, Johnson’s family and friends – as well as community advocates — held candles, and shared memories of the 37-year-old who was shot and killed by police.

“If you knew him you would love him,” said Melissa Johnson, Timothy’s mother, in an interview following the vigil. “He might get on your nerves, but you would love him. I just want him to be remembered.”

Johnson said the end did not justify the means.

Police accused Timothy Johnson of stealing a pair of sunglasses and chased him into the woods near the Tysons Corner Center — where they shot and killed him. He did not have a weapon, and it’s still unknown what prompted the two veteran officers to fire their weapons.

“Let’s see the unedited video,” Walton said. “Let’s investigate independently. Let’s review the policies. Let’s see the history of the officers and let’s change the culture.”

The family has not seen the body camera footage the police chief said is being reviewed — and will be released by March 23rd. But they want it sooner — and they want reform.

“I think far too often we don’t demand change, change to policies, change to practices, and changes to procedures,” Melissa Johnson said. “That can prevent another mother or father from getting that dreadful knock at the door at 1 a.m. in the morning, being notified of the tragic death of their beloved child.”

The vigil comes as Fairfax County police reveal it is partnering with a DC-based organization to examine the seven times an officer shot someone since 2021, and an eighth incident where no one was hit.

When asked if she believes that is a good idea, and if it’s enough, Melissa Johnson replied: “I think I don’t have a comment about that. Let the police take care of what they need to do to earn public trust or to police themselves. I don’t have a comment about that.”

The Johnson family attorney said he wants the county police to create a foot pursuit policy — something he thinks could have been another layer of protection in this incident if it were in place a week and a half ago.