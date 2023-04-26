FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County prosecutor is seeking a special grand jury indictment of an officer who shot and killed an unarmed man near Tyson’s Corner in February.

Timothy Johnson was accused of stealing sunglasses on February 22. He fled from police on foot before Fairfax County Sgt. Wesley Shifflett shot him in the chest once. He died due to his wounds.

An initial grand jury declined to bring charges against the officer, but now Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano is seeking a special grand jury indictment.

His mother, Melissa Johnson, said sometimes she can still hear her son’s voice. This new push has given her desire for criminal charges for her son’s death a glimmer of hope.

“Last week left me feeling a bit dazed and out of breath like I had taken a blow to the gut,” Johnson told DC News Now about the initial grand jury decision.

Descano announced this week his decision to seek a special grand jury to investigate the shooting. Virginia law prohibits prosecutors from interacting with regular grand juries, but commonwealth attorneys can attend investigation hearings with special grand juries.

“I have been just elated. I felt a sense of just being revived, like I can breathe again,” Johnson said. “That news last Monday almost felt like the 1 a.m. knock on the door all over again.”

Shifflett and another officer pursued Johnson on foot through a parking garage and into a wooded area before the fatal shooting. The department fired Shifflett last month.

Descano was seeking manslaughter and reckless discharge of a weapon charges. His office could not be reached for comment.

“A wrong had been committed, and I believe that he knew that Timothy was a victim and there was a crime,” said Carl Crews, the Johnson family’s attorney. He applauded the county attorney’s pursuit of charges through another grand jury.

“I’m very troubled. It’s a crime,” Crews said. “Timothy lost his life. He’s a father.”

But Caleb Kershner, an attorney who represents Shifflett, said seeking the special grand jury is a smack at law enforcement doing their jobs.

“There’s a word that’s used that’s called witch hunt,” Kersner said. “Quite frankly, the way I really read this is there’s some sort of political motivation behind this.”

Kershner said the situation is “tragic for all.”

“You can only imagine that as a law enforcement officer when you have to make split second decisions, no one wants to be faced with these sorts of decisions,” he said.

But Johnson said this isn’t about besmirching all police officers, just holding one accountable for the death of her unarmed son.

“This is not a light thing. This is against a police officer. So it’s easy to try and make this seem like it’s against all police officers or law enforcement in a broader sense but it’s not,” she said.

Johnson said she just wants justice.

“I’m very pleased we are still in the fight,” she said.