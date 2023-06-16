FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man died after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Fairfax County on Friday evening.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said in a tweet at 9:13 p.m. that officers responded to the southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway near Spring Street for the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

FCPD said at 9:19 p.m. that the southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed near Spring Street as police investigated what caused the crash.