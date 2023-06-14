FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — County supervisors celebrated the opening of the Residences at North Hill, an affordable housing complex located along Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area.

The complex features 279 affordable apartment units for families and seniors, adjacent to 175 for-sale townhomes. The project also includes the creation of a 12-acre public park.

Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck joined members of the housing authority and developer Pennrose for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The development is a part of the county’s EMBARK Richmond Highway initiative, aiming to create economic development along the Route 1 corridor.

The opening comes weeks after the county board increased its goal for affordable housing development, now aiming to add 10,000 affordable units by 2034.

Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust chairs the economic development commission and the housing committee. He said affordable housing is essential to economic development in the region.

“We’re very fortunate in Fairfax County to have as strong an economy as we have,” Foust said. “There are very few things that are going to stop us from continuing to have a great economy. One of those things that hangs out there would be a lack of housing that’s affordable for our workforce.”

A amid inflation and rising rent prices, residents are using large portions of their income to pay for housing. Of Fairfax County renters, 40% are spending at least a third of their yearly income on rent, according to Foust.

Mary Pedan, an Alexandria resident and advocate for affordable housing, said she is hoping to qualify to live in the North Hill development.

“I’m a senior living on Social Security and I have a house and I can’t take care of it very well anymore,” Pedan said. “This is a nice place. I think the architecture of it and the mixture of it and the location of it are all really attractive.”

Seniors and low-wage workers are being priced out of the area, she said. The average rent in Alexandria is more than $2,000 per month, according to Rent.com.

Developments like this will maintain the community she loves, Pedan said.

“Seniors want to stay. It’s just really important to have a community that’s vibrant, that has all these elements to it, and to lose that, it would just lose all of the charm of what we have, and our history,” she said.

The Residence at North Hill will be available at 30% to 60% of the area median income, which is roughly $29,900 to $59,820 for a one person household.

The community includes one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments throughout a complex of five, four-story garden-style apartments. It also will boast a community room, fitness center, and playground.