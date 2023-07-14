FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A new license plate reader program has already recovered six stolen cars, as well as drugs — including fentanyl and methamphetamines — and located two missing persons, during an eight-week test period at just two locations.

Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release that they have been using the Flock Safety License Plate Program (LPR) system to help to easily and better identify vehicles.

The license plate reader systems are solar-powered and are mounted on poles to interact with patrol officers and detectives. Alerts in real-time are sent to officers working in the area if a stolen car passes by.

The system can also help officers identify the vehicle’s characteristics, such as make, body type and color, if someone attempts to hide or remove their license plate.

The system will not alert for situations such as expired vehicle registration, driver’s license violations or suspensions or unpaid parking tickets.

The cameras will not capture personal or driver information. The pictures are stored on a cloud server for 30 days before being permanently deleted. The photos are not allowed to be sold, monetized or shared outside of law enforcement.

Officers can also search the cameras for missing persons but there is a delay in reporting.