FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A pilot speed camera program was launched in Fairfax County on Friday. New speed cameras were installed in eight different school zones.

Officials said that the new cameras were installed at the following locations:

Chesterbrook Elementary School : Kirby Road near the school (Dranesville District)

: Kirby Road near the school (Dranesville District) Irving Middle School : Old Keene Mill Road near the school (Braddock District)

: Old Keene Mill Road near the school (Braddock District) Key Middle School : Franconia Road- near the school (Franconia District)

: Franconia Road- near the school (Franconia District) London Towne Elementary School : Stone Road near the school (Sully District)

: Stone Road near the school (Sully District) Sleepy Hollow Elementary School : Sleepy Hollow Road near the school (Mason District)

: Sleepy Hollow Road near the school (Mason District) South County Middle School : Silverbrook Road near the school (Mt. Vernon District)

: Silverbrook Road near the school (Mt. Vernon District) Terraset Elementary School : Soapstone Drive near the school (Hunter Mill District)

: Soapstone Drive near the school (Hunter Mill District) West Springfield High School: Rolling Road near the school (Springfield District)

Another camera will be installed near Oakton High School on Blake Lane near Sutton Road, and an additional work zone speed camera will be coming to Route 28 near Old Mill Road.

Officials said that they were aiming to improve safety and reduce accidents and injuries with these cameras.

For the first 30 days after this program’s launch, drivers will not receive fines — just warnings.

More information on the program can be found on Fairfax County’s website.