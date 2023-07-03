ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A new video shows the heroism that occurred during a fire that broke out at a Fairfax County condo complex back in June.

On June 18, a condo caught fire at Pembrook Village. Around 4 p.m., first responders rushed to the scene and found a home without people inside, but there were three dogs inside the condo.

On June 30, the Fairfax County Police Department shared the body-worn camera video from an officer who broke the door down to retrieve the dogs.

“A lot of people will forget about the animals and think that they’re not worth saving and I’m glad that [the officer] did,” said Robyn Williams, a neighbor who saw the flames from her unit. “I’m glad that he saved those dogs. That’s a terrifying thing to think of that.”

It’s not clear how severe the damage was to the inside of the unit.

“It was terrifying,” Williams said. “One of my greatest fears is my home being on fire.”

Some residents of the complex said they want to know how the fire started, to ensure they can take precautions or raise concerns in case it happens again.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has not yet responded a request for comment on the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire.