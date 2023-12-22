FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed two year budget includes the elimination of personal property taxes on vehicles.

According to a study by WalletHub, Virginia levies the highest tax on people’s vehicles of any state in the U.S.

The taxes are calculated as a percentage of a vehicle’s assessed value, and are collected by counties. On average, Virginians owe about $1,100 each year on a vehicle valued at $26,000.

Youngkin, who’s also proposing lower income taxes for all income levels, is proposing to replace the revenue by raising sales taxes in the state.

One driver told DC News Now that he pays about $3,500 a year to own his Audi SUV. Another man said he pays more than $1,000 in taxes for his Ford pickup truck. Both men were enthusiastic about the possible elimination of the tax.

“I pay enough taxes. They take it out of my paycheck and they take it for a car I already own,” the Ford owner said.

Jeff Greenblatt said that he pays about $2,000 a year for his SUV.

“I don’t know why we’re paying for it. Basically you end up paying for your car twice that way,” he said.

Youngkin’s proposal faces opposition in the General Assembly already. Incoming State Senate Majority Leader, Scott Surovell, (D-36), said its a crucial tax.

“I haven’t met a single constituent of mine that likes the car tax. I also haven’t met a single constituent of mine that likes going to the dentist. But we don’t abolish dentists,” he said. “Taxes are things we use to pay for things, and in this case it pays for our schools.”

The General Assembly session begins on Jan. 10, 2024.