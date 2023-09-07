FAIR OAKS, Va. (DC News Now) — A police chase Thursday that started near Fair Oaks Mall for a reported theft ended in D.C.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that officers were called to the Fair Oaks Mall for the theft around 12:25 p.m.

One FCPD officer tried to stop the suspect, but the man hit the officer with the truck he was in and drove off.

Police found the truck and tried to pull it over, but the driver ignored the signals and the chase started. FCPD said that during this chase, the truck hit several police vehicles.

The chase ended in Washington, D.C., where the Metropolitan Police Department took the man into custody.

FCPD officers found a second suspect related to the theft near Fair Oaks Mall.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. FCPD said the officer is expected to survive.