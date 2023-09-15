FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tysons Urban Team officers arrested three people from New York after they tried to make purchases using stolen credit cards.
At around 3:45 p.m., the Louis Vuitton store contacted detectives to report two men, Jamine Decambra, 28, and Darnel Davis, 33, for trying to make a $21,000 purchase with a stolen credit card.
The detectives started surveilling the two men who left the store and got into a rental car with another person, Marcia Lewis, 37. Officers stopped them and took all three of them into custody.
Officers found 36 fictitious driver’s licenses, 32 stolen credit cards, a USPS mail carrier uniform, a USPS arrow key, stolen articles of mail and more theft and fraud related evidence.
Detectives also found about $15,000 in fraudulently purchased items.
Decambra of Brooklyn, New York is being charged with:
- Five counts of credit card theft
- Two counts of credit card fraud
- Conspiring to commit credit card fraud
- Two counts of identity theft
- Resisting arrest
- Five counts of possession of fictitious driver’s license
Davis of Astoria, New York is being charged with:
- Five counts of credit card theft
- Credit card fraud
- Conspire to commit credit card fraud
- Eights counts of possession of fictitious driver’s license
Lewis of Jamaica, New York is being charged with:
- Eight counts of credit card theft
- Eight counts of posession of fictious driver’s license
- Four counts of identify fraud
They are all being held without bond.