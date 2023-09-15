FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tysons Urban Team officers arrested three people from New York after they tried to make purchases using stolen credit cards.

At around 3:45 p.m., the Louis Vuitton store contacted detectives to report two men, Jamine Decambra, 28, and Darnel Davis, 33, for trying to make a $21,000 purchase with a stolen credit card.

The detectives started surveilling the two men who left the store and got into a rental car with another person, Marcia Lewis, 37. Officers stopped them and took all three of them into custody.

Officers found 36 fictitious driver’s licenses, 32 stolen credit cards, a USPS mail carrier uniform, a USPS arrow key, stolen articles of mail and more theft and fraud related evidence.

Detectives also found about $15,000 in fraudulently purchased items.

Decambra of Brooklyn, New York is being charged with:

Five counts of credit card theft

Two counts of credit card fraud

Conspiring to commit credit card fraud

Two counts of identity theft

Resisting arrest

Five counts of possession of fictitious driver’s license

Davis of Astoria, New York is being charged with:

Five counts of credit card theft

Credit card fraud

Conspire to commit credit card fraud

Eights counts of possession of fictitious driver’s license

Lewis of Jamaica, New York is being charged with:

Eight counts of credit card theft

Eight counts of posession of fictious driver’s license

Four counts of identify fraud

They are all being held without bond.