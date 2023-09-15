FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tysons Urban Team officers arrested three people from New York after they tried to make purchases using stolen credit cards.

At around 3:45 p.m., the Louis Vuitton store contacted detectives to report two men, Jamine Decambra, 28, and Darnel Davis, 33, for trying to make a $21,000 purchase with a stolen credit card.

The detectives started surveilling the two men who left the store and got into a rental car with another person, Marcia Lewis, 37. Officers stopped them and took all three of them into custody.

Officers found 36 fictitious driver’s licenses, 32 stolen credit cards, a USPS mail carrier uniform, a USPS arrow key, stolen articles of mail and more theft and fraud related evidence. 

Detectives also found about $15,000 in fraudulently purchased items.

Decambra of Brooklyn, New York is being charged with:

  • Five counts of credit card theft
  • Two counts of credit card fraud
  • Conspiring to commit credit card fraud
  • Two counts of identity theft
  • Resisting arrest
  • Five counts of possession of fictitious driver’s license

Davis of Astoria, New York is being charged with:

  • Five counts of credit card theft
  • Credit card fraud
  • Conspire to commit credit card fraud
  • Eights counts of possession of fictitious driver’s license

Lewis of Jamaica, New York is being charged with:

  • Eight counts of credit card theft
  • Eight counts of posession of fictious driver’s license
  • Four counts of identify fraud

They are all being held without bond.