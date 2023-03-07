FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Almost two weeks after a man was shot and killed following an attempted theft at Tysons Corner Center, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) released the names of the two officers who fired their weapons.

FCPD said that Sergeant Wesley Shifflett and Police Officer First Class James Sadler responded to the mall after a loss prevention officer reported a theft in progress.

Shifflett is a 7-year veteran of the department. Sadler is an 8-year veteran. FCPD said that both officers fired their guns at 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson, hitting him once in the chest.

Johnson was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said that the body-worn camera footage will be released within 30 days.