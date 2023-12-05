FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County police are investigating after a crash Tuesday that left one person dead, and another hospitalized.

Officers said two cars crashed on Clifton Rd. and Lee Hwy. in Clifton at an intersection.

One of the drivers, a man, died at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver’s injuries were later downgraded to non-life-threatening.

The intersection was closed for an extended period while officers investigated the crash.