FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said it was able to prevent an organized retail theft crew from stealing from a McLean store. The group was accused of stealing thousands in luxury goods from a store in Chevy Chase, Maryland on Thursday.

On July 13, police received a tip of a retail theft crew that left the Saks Fifth Avenue store in Chevy Chase, Maryland in a gold Chevrolet Impala with Pennsylvania tags.

Officers used this information as well as LPR technology and learned that the car was nearby their location in Fairfax County. Fairfax police soon saw the car heading into Saks Fifth Avenue in McLean.

Police said that once the suspects were in the store, they grabbed multiple high-end handbags and other luxury merchandise and went towards the exit without paying.

When the two suspects were approached by the store’s Loss Prevention team, they ran. Officers who were already in the area were able to take one suspect into custody. Police found the other suspect in a nearby dumpster after searching the area. The driver of the vehicle was also found and taken into custody.

A representative from another retail store reported that one of the suspects had stolen from their business.

Officers were able to recover about $15,000 worth of stolen items.

Images of the recovered goods, courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Ericka Williams, 26, of Philadelphia, was charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, and obstruction of justice.

Amin Shamsid-Deen, 30, of Philadelphia, was charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspire to commit larceny, organized retail theft, and obstruction of justice.

Tunisia Amina Shamsid-Deen, 32, of Philadelphia, was charged with grand larceny (2x), larceny with intent to sell or distribute, conspiring to commit larceny, organized retail theft, possession of schedule I/II drug, and disregarding signal by the law-enforcement officer to stop – eluding police.

They were transported to the Adult Detention Center and held without bond.