FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — An Osprey was rescued when it was caught stuck in a tree on Friday.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue was called by Fairfax County Police Department and Animal Control to safely rescue the wild bird.

When officials attempted to release the Osprey, they found out that it was unable to fly. The bird was taken to a veterinarian’s office for care.