FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Someone found more than 1,000 chicken eggs in a dumpster. Thanks to the work of a number of people, almost 20 chicks hatched, survived, and found homes.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the person who found the eggs contacted Animal Protection Police. Officers removed the eggs from the dumptster.

Police took the vulnerable hatching chicks to the vet where they were incubated and cared for.

The chicks that survived were adopted with the help of the Fairfax County Animal Shelter.