FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Dominion Energy reported that over 1,000 customers were experiencing power outages in Fairfax County on Sunday evening.

According to the company’s Outage Map, 1,179 customers were without power as of 8:30 p.m. Dominion Energy estimated that power would be restored any time between 10 p.m. Sunday night and 1 a.m. Monday.

Crews were reported to be dispatched.

Dominion Energy said on its X platform on Saturday that customers from Virginia and South Carolina in particular should expect to be impacted by the weekend’s coastal storm. The company advised people to make a plan and download the Dominion Energy app to report power outages.