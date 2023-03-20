FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Officials said that two parents were indicted on three counts after their 11-month-old child overdosed on fentanyl in June 2022.

19-year-old Juan Oliva-Ruiz and 23-year-old Shantica Tillery were indicted on Monday, March 20 on charges of involuntary manslaughter, child cruelty resulting in serious injury and child abuse and neglect. The pair is facing up to 25 years in prison if they are convicted of all counts.

The statement said that police were called to the couple’s home in Alexandria on June 21, 2022. Tillery had noticed that her baby wasn’t breathing, and the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to the statement, the child may have gotten a fentanyl pill that was on the floor.

The couple has another child as well. That child was removed from the home after the incident. The abuse and neglect charge is in relation to this other child.

Officials said that a court date will be set on March 23.