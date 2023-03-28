FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County police said officers were working to help a woman who was experiencing a mental health crisis after she barricaded herself inside a car Tuesday.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted about the situation in the 7400 block of Richmond Highway in the Alexandria area at 12:14 p.m. As a result of the incident, that part of the roadway was closed in both directions.

As of 1:26 p.m., the department said police still were working to resolve the situation peacefully. It asked that people continue to avoid the area.

A tweet at 3:21 p.m. said the woman had a gun. The police asked members of the community to avoid the area.