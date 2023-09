FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia State Police is helping investigate a fatal crash that happened Sunday evening in Fairfax County.

At about 9:15 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to calls of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle on the northbound I-495 service road for Exit 50 in Fairfax County. The pedestrian, a man, died at the scene.

State police are still working to confirm his identity.