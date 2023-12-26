FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Police said in a post on the X platform published at 8:16 a.m. on Tuesday, that officers were on the scene of a crash at Reston Pkwy and Stratford House Pl in Reston.

Officers said the pedestrian was taken to hospital where he later died.

The striking vehicle stayed at the scene until police arrived.

Detectives closed southbound Reston Parkway while they investigated the incident.