FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Several people were rescued from an apartment fire in Fairfax County on Tuesday.

The fire happened in the 4200 block of Wadsworth Ct. in the Annandale area, according to a tweet from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the fire from an apartment window.

Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from the building. No firefighter injuries were reported, but officials did not say whether any residents were injured.

The tweet, posted just after 12:10 p.m., said that crews successfully put out the fire.