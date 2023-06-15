FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they are looking for the people responsible for a string of pharmacy burglaries.

The Fairfax County Police Department said it has been investigating four thefts, three in March, and one in June:

6300 block of Castle Pl. in Falls Church on March 1

2900 block of Sleepy Hollow Rd. in Falls Church on March 2

7700 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale on March 29

8500 block of Arlington Blvd. in Fairfax on June 10

Investigators said they believe the incidents are connected. In each case, two or three people breaking into the pharmacy by smashing windows or prying open the doors and stealing drugs.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries should call (703) 256-8035 or submit a tip through Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).