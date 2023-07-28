An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested someone who fought with a 66-year-old woman while stealing her wallet after she got off a Metrobus.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said the woman began talking to James 38-year-old David Freeman, who identifies as Jasmine Freeman and Kelly Freeman, of Reston while they were on the bus near the Hunter Woods Village Center on July 24. When the woman got off the bus, she sat on a bench. That’s when Freeman is accused of grabbing her wallet. The woman fought back. Freeman ran off. The woman wasn’t hurt.

FCPD said detectives determined Freeman was the person responsible for the robbery. Police took Freeman to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on July 26. As of July 28, Freeman was there with no bond.

The Fairfax County Police Department asked anyone with additional information about the incident to contact its Major Crimes Bureau at (703) 478-0904. People also can submit tips anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), online, or through the P3 Tips app.