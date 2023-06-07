Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely. (Getty Images)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a three-car crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down part of Richmond Highway in the Mount Vernon area.

The Fairfax County Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 2 p.m. In the tweet, the department said the wreck happened on southbound Richmond Highway at Buckman Road. It added that the roadway was closed, and the department asked people to avoid the area.

In a follow-up tweet, police said that medics took one person to the hospital who had life-threatening injuries.