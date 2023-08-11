HYBLA VALLEY, Va. (DC News Now) –Police said a person died after a stabbing in Fairfax County on Friday.

The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said in a post at 11:50 a.m. that officers were called to the 2900 block of Arlington Dr.

One person was stabbed in the upper body. Medics took the person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where the person died.

FCPD said that the person responsbile left in a black Hyundai Elantra and was wearing a ski mask. If anyone has information, they should call 911.