FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were responding to Groveton on Thursday evening after a robbery.

Fairfax County Police Department said a man and woman stabbed a person in the 7100 block of Mint Place and stole their personal property before taking off.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call 911. As of 6:20 p.m. they asked everyone to avoid the area.