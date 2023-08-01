BURKE, Va. (DC News Now) — A man was arrested for his involvement in the July 18 crash on Burke Centre Parkway that killed one teenager and left three others in critical condition.

Jose Angel Zelaya, 42, of Burke was arrested for involuntary manslaughter charges.

Fairfax County Police Department said Zelaya was driving almost double the 40 mph speed limit before crashing into the teenagers. A warrant was obtained on July 31 and officers from the West Springfield Police District arrested him.

He is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The other three passengers are still in the hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (703) 280-0543.