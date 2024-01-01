UPDATE, 1/1, 12:54 p.m. — Train service has been restored between Innovation Center & Wiehle-Reston. Riders should expect some delays in both directions.

RESTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Metro police said they found the body of a man on the tracks near Reston Town Center station Monday morning.

The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said officers found the man’s body around 9:30 a.m. The man was trespassing on the tracks before he was struck and killed by a train.

Service is being suspended between Wiehle-Reston and Innovation Center while MTPD continues to investigate.